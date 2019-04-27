White Abarrio Dominant Winner in Return to Races 11/22/2024

Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) Hero Scores by 10 ¼ Friday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stable, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Antonio Pagnano’s 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner White Abarrio did not disappoint in his long-awaited return to the races Friday at Gulfstream Park.

Making his first start in 168 days, White Abarrio ($2.40) cruised under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to a popular 10 ¼-length victory in the Race 7 feature, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up. The winning time was 1:23.32 over a fast main track.

White Abarrio had gone unraced since finishing fifth in the Metropolitan Handicap (G1) June 8 at Saratoga and was subsequently returned to trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., for whom he won Gulfstream’s 2022 Holy Bull (G3) and Florida Derby (G1).

“It’s a relief,” Joseph said. “That was an allowance race, but it was a Grade 1 for us and the whole connections. It was a very important race. This was the deciding factor for where he goes next as far as [if he’d be] retired. He had to do it well. We asked Irad to let him run a little bit at the end. We needed to see him quicken to see that he’s back.”

Breaking from Post 2 in a field of five, White Abarrio settled in third racing in the clear three wide as Flying Liam led the way pressed by White Abarrio’s stablemate, Mish, through a quarter-mile in 22.77 seconds and a half in 45.98. Ortiz loomed up to challenge the leader rounding the far turn, took over the top spot straightening for home and drew clear impressively under a strong hand ride.

“I had a beautiful trip,” Ortiz said. “He broke OK. The speed went and I bided my time. At the quarter-pole, he went by. The trainer told me if you feel good about it at the eighth pole, just squeeze him a little bit. I hit him one time. I didn’t have to hit him. He felt good under me. I asked him a little bit and he gave it to me right away. I didn’t want to hit him again. After the wire, he galloped out and everything felt good. It’s great to have him back. We are all happy.”

White Abarrio was privately purchased following his debut victory at Gulfstream Sept. 24, 2021 and following his Holy Bull and Florida Derby wins ran 16th in the Kentucky Derby (G1). After being transferred to trainer Richard Dutrow Jr. last spring, he won the Whitney (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Classic and was a finalist for Horse of the Year.

In his only other start this year, White Abarrio finished 10th in the Feb. 24 Saudi Cup (G1). Since rejoining Joseph the 5-year-old son of Race Day had eight works, the last six at Gulfstream, ahead of his return.

“We were hoping to win this race. You never want to get beyond yourself, but we had to see him do what he did,” Joseph said. “We didn’t want to be fooled. We wanted to be sure that he’s back, and he’s back legit. If he was going to show up, we wanted to squeeze him a little bit. Irad didn’t really want to do that because he was going so good, but he did and [White Abarrio] responded. The track’s a little bit on the slower side but to go the last furlong in 11 4/5 [seconds] I don’t think he could have gone any quicker.”

Joseph couldn’t have drawn up a more ideal comeback for White Abarrio, who will now be pointed to the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) Dec. 21, Gulfstream’s prep for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) Jan. 25. White Abarrio ran eighth in the 2023 Pegasus.

“He sat in an ideal spot. He was a winner basically the whole way,” Joseh said. “As the race went on, I got more confident. We still wanted to see him level out and I thought he leveled out as good as he could do and he continued on well. Fingers crossed he’s back on track and hopefully there’s bigger and better things to come.

“He does good with spacing. We’ll all get together as far as heads and decide but the Harlan’s Holiday was supposed to be the next one and then from there we go,” he added. “We’re not going to get beyond ourselves. Let’s make sure he comes back well first and talk it over.”