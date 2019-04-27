Win N Your In Breezes for Florida Sire Stakes Desert Vixen 9/1/2024

Rated By Merit Set for Awaited Return in FSS Dr. Fager

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Troy Johnson and Maritza Weston’s Win N Your In breezed four furlongs in 48.25 seconds Sunday morning in preparation for a highly anticipated start in Saturday’s $100,000 Desert Vixen in first leg-action of the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series at Gulfstream Park.

The 2-year-old daughter of Win Win Win was credited with the third fastest clocking of 13 works recorded at the distance at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“She was really good. She worked in 48 and galloped out in a minute. She’s sharp,” trainer Carlos David said. “I think that was a great workout. I’m very happy with it.”

The Desert Vixen, a six-furlong stakes for juvenile fillies, will co-headline next Saturday’s program with the $100,000 Dr. Fager, a six-furlong open event in the Florida Sire Stakes series for juveniles sired by accredited Florida Stallions.

Win N Your In is prominent in a field of seven fillies entered in the Desert Vixen. The daughter of Win Win Win is coming off a 4 ¾-length victory in the six-furlong Sharp Susan against open company. After finishing third in her debut at 4 ½ furlongs, Win N Your In graduated in style at 5 ½ furlongs with a going-away 7 ½-length romp.. In her Sharp Susan score, she squeezed through a rail opening on the turn into the homestretch before drawing clear.

Miguel Vasquez has the return mount aboard the David trainee, who is joined in the Desert Vixen field by Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained R Morning Brew, Joe Pinchin-trained Wiggle An’ Wine, Jena Antonucci-trained Bee a Queen, Mary Lightner-trained Glory Glory, Kathleen O’Connell-trained Don’t Fool With Me, and Daniel Pita-trained Slew Diva.

St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit had completed his serious preparation for his anxiously awaited return in the Dr. Fager with a three-furlong breeze at Gulfstream Park Saturday morning.

The 2-year-old son of Battalion Runner, who turned in a jaw-dropping debut victory July 13, tops a field of eight entered in the Dr. Fager.

Saturday’s tune-up (36.84 seconds) was the fourth in a series of workouts since Rated by Merit scored by 9 ¾ lengths after running six furlongs in 1:10.50, a clocking that earned a 92 Beyer Speed Figure that was the highest for all 2-year-olds until Ferocious, a $1.3 million yearling purchase, was credited with a 96 for his impressive debut at Saratoga two weeks later.

“We didn’t want him to do a whole lot, so we changed up what we’ve been doing. We breezed him from the quarter-pole. I didn’t want him to break off too sharp,” said trainer Michael Yates, whose prospect produced a ‘bullet’ five-furlong breeze 10 days prior. “He breezed well and in hand.”

Rated by Merit, who will be ridden by Jesus Rios, is joined in the Dr. Fager field by Patrick Biancone-trained Classic of Course, Jose Pinchin-trained I’mbiggerthanilook, Jose D’Angelo-trained Just Relax, Mary Lightner-trained Candycrumbs, Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Neoequos, Ruben Sierra-trained Lawler, and Javier Gonzalez-trained Zizka.