We are a paint-it-yourself art studio. You select a piece that you like, paint it however you like, and after you’re done then we glaze and fire it for you and handle all clean up! If you are feeling adventurous there's also canvas and glass fusing workshops. Now serving beer and wine. We have about 500 different ceramics items, such as mugs, plates, vases, kitchen, pet items and a large kids section. After they are done, the items are non-toxic, lead free and food-safe and can go in the dishwasher and the microwave. That means you can drink from the cups and eat off the plates. After you’ve selected an item to paint we take you over to our design center and explain the process. We can host your next party whether it is a birthday party for you little, a baby shower or a bridal shower.