Ideal Image® is America’s #1 choice in laser hair removal and is now offering cosmetic medical services. With over 120 locations across the nation, our success is attributed to a shared passion for 'Changing people's lives forever!' Our mission is to help you become your personal best, by enhancing our guests’ lives forever. We strive to provide unparalleled results and a premier guest experience. Our team members are committed to treating every guest with respect, superior care, and dedication. Our Services: Laser Hair Removal, Ultherapy® Facial Skin Lifting, Dysport®, Restylyft & Restylane®, Coolsculpting, BBL, Botox, Juvederm, Voluma