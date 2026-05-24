The Container Store is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and the only retailer solely devoted to the storage and organization category of retailing. The Container Store has over 10,000 products in 16 lifestyle sections to help customers save space and, ultimately, save time. As the pace of modern life accelerates and being organized is not a luxury anymore but a necessity, The Container Store is devoted to making customers more productive, relaxed and happier by selling customized, complete solutions such as elfa® and TCS Closets™. Visit The Container Store today to learn more about their product collections and services offered, including the retailer’s new, personalized in-home organization service, Contained Home.