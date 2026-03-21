901 South Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009
Trainer information
Stabling preference
Horse list
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|Name of horse
|Date of last start
|Sex
|Age
|Classification
|Name of owner (all interests)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
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|16
Ban on horse slaughter: Any trainer or owner stabling at a Stronach Group facility found to have directly or indirectly participated in the transport of a horse to a slaughterhouse, auction house engaged in selling horses for slaughter, or shipping to Puerto Rico by cargo ship will be prohibited from having stalls and racing at any Stronach Group facility.
Conditions & terms
CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO OCCUPATION OF STALLS AT GULFSTREAM PARK & PALM MEADOWS TRAINING CENTER
The undersigned Applicant agrees that, in consideration of and as a condition of receiving stalls from Gulfstream Park Racing Association, Inc., (hereinafter GPRA) for the race meeting identified on the face of this application, Applicant and all persons working for, and all persons hired by, and all persons for whom he/she is acting on behalf of will be bound by the following terms and conditions as hereinafter set forth:
If Applicant or any employee, representative or agent of Applicant violates the terms and conditions set forth above, GPRA management reserves the right, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, to exercise any or all of the following (a) revoke any or all of the stabling privileges of Applicant (including stable privileges on GSP/PM premises for all horses in the care or custody of Applicant, regardless of which horses race exclusively at race meetings conducted by GPRA) during the term of the current race meet; (b) refuse to grant any future stabling privileges to Applicant; (c) Refuse any entry or revoke the acceptance of any entry of any horse by Applicant in any race during the current race meet; (d) Refuse the transfer of any entry by Applicant during the current race meet; (e) charge Applicant for all costs incurred by GPRA in connection with the stabling on GSP/PM premises of the horses in Applicant's care or custody during the current race meet; (f) assess a monetary fine, and/or (g) revoke Applicant's privileges regarding GSP/PM premises. If Applicant is a trainer, none of the foregoing actions will be taken against any owner who, at the time, had horses with Applicant if the owner's horses were not involved in the activity giving rise to the violation and as such owner is no longer utilizing Applicant's services.
Out Of Competition Testing
(1) Any horse on the grounds at GSP/PM under the jurisdiction of the division or under the care or control of trainer or owner licensed by the division is subject to testing for blood and/or gene doping agents without advance notice. This rule does not apply to therapeutic medications approved by the FDA for use in the horse.
(2) Horses to be tested may be selected at random, with probable cause, or as determined by the division and/or racetrack.
(3) The Division Veterinarian, or any licensed veterinarian or licensed veterinary technician authorized by the division, may at any time take a urine and/or blood samples from a horse for this purpose.
(4) Prohibited substances, practices and procedures as defined as: (a) Blood doping agents including, but not limited to Erythropoietin (EPO), Darbepoetin, Oxyglobin, Hempure, Aranesp or any substance that abnormally enhances the oxygenation of body tissues; (b) Gene doping agents or the non-therapeutic use of genes, genetic elements, and/or cells that have the capacity to enhance athletic performance or produce analgesia.
(5) Cooperation with the Division Veterinarian or any Licensed veterinarian or Licensed veterinary technician authorized by the division, includes: (a) Assisting in the immediate location and identification of the horse selected; (b) Out of competition testing; (c) Providing a stall or safe location to collect the samples; (d) Assisting the veterinarian in properly procuring the samples; (e) Split samples will be collected.
(6) Out of competition samples will be sent to the official laboratory of the division, or other laboratory as designated by the division or racetrack with reports made in accordance with the provisions of these medication rules and penalty provisions thereof.
(7) GPRA reserves the right to revoke entries and/or stall space at any time depending on test results.
GULFSTREAM PARK RACING ASSOCIATION, INC. — APPLICATION FOR ACCESS RIGHTS
I hereby apply as a trainer applicant for a limited, non-transferable, revocable license ("Access Rights") to enter upon the lands operated by GPRA ("Premises"), with all such authorized employees, owners, and other persons that I may bring on the Premises ("Invitees"), and with the property, including horses and equipment, ("Property") in my care and custody. GPRA is not responsible for unauthorized invitees of Applicant.
I agree to use access rights for only the activities on the Premises that GPRA permits, to abide by all terms of the Stall Application, all rules of the Florida Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering, and all rules and regulations of GPRA, as they may be adopted or amended ("Rules of GPRA"). I understand that GPRA may revoke the access rights granted in this application at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, without notice or compensation.
Acknowledgement and Assumption of Risk
I understand that working with and riding horses, handling equine equipment, and otherwise engaging in equine activities at the Premises are dangerous. Horses may behave unpredictably, in ways that may result in injury or death of a person or animal or loss of or damage to Property ("Harm"). Precautionary measures may not reduce the Harm. I understand that GPRA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the suitability of the Premises for any particular purpose, including equine activities, about the competence or qualifications of others having access rights to the Premises, about the health or safety of horses on the Premises from time to time, or about their supervision. I understand that the Premises may contain hidden or unknown hazards and I accept them "as is." I understand that engaging in competitive activities, including horse racing, is hazardous. I understand that operating or riding in a golf cart on the premises of GSP/PM is hazardous. I fully assume all risk of loss, injury, damage, death, destruction to myself, my invitees and to my property.
Florida Equine Activity Liability Act (EALA) Warning - Under Florida law, an equine activity sponsor or equine professional is not liable for an injury to, or the death of, a participant in equine activities resulting from the inherent risks of equine activities.
I acknowledge that printed versions of the rules of GPRA are available for viewing in the Steward's Office at GPRA Racing Office. I acknowledge that compliance with those rules, as amended from time to time, is a condition of my continued access to the premises.
Conditions of Access - Waiver, Release of Claims and Indemnity
The terms of this stall application shall be interpreted as broadly and inclusively as permitted by the laws of the State of Florida, and they shall bind me, my successors and/or assignees. GPRA's insurance will not affect the terms or interpretation of this agreement.
I waive and forever release GPRA and its current, former, or future officers, directors, members, employees and agents ("Releasees") from any and all present and future claims, whether foreseeable or not, (excepting any claim for the gross and sole negligence by the Releasees) including, without limitation, all claims arising out of injury, death, loss or damage to person or property, which relate, directly or indirectly, to the use or proposed use of access rights considered in this Application.
I will not make any claim or advance any proceeding by a third party relating to the subjects of the claims waived and released that may result in a claim by GPRA or the Releasees. All my insurers, if their insurance policies do not provide, agree that I waive any rights of subrogation in the event of loss, loss of use, or damage to Property, except that any waiver of subrogation will not be effective where it will result in such policy becoming void.
I agree to indemnify GPRA and the Releasees for all claims against them (excepting any claim for the gross and sole negligence by GPRA and the Releasees) including without limitation all claims referenced herein, and the fees and legal costs GPRA may incur responding to such claims, which directly or indirectly relate to the granting or proposed granting or the use or proposed use, of access rights by me as contemplated in this Application.
Eligibility: No 6 year old maidens and All 9 & 10 year olds must have a full body nuclear scintigraphy scan on file.
Signature & declaration
*** DEADLINE: Friday, March 20, 2026 — Do not ship until you receive a stall assignment from Gulfstream Park or Palm Meadows ***
Questions? Contact the Racing Office at (954) 457-6260 or fax (954) 457-6357.