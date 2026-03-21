Conditions & terms

CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO OCCUPATION OF STALLS AT GULFSTREAM PARK & PALM MEADOWS TRAINING CENTER

The undersigned Applicant agrees that, in consideration of and as a condition of receiving stalls from Gulfstream Park Racing Association, Inc., (hereinafter GPRA) for the race meeting identified on the face of this application, Applicant and all persons working for, and all persons hired by, and all persons for whom he/she is acting on behalf of will be bound by the following terms and conditions as hereinafter set forth:

Stall space is provided solely for the race meeting identified on the face of this Stall Application. The granting of stall space at GPRA is for the purpose of assuring the availability of horses that, in the sole opinion of GSP/PM management, will produce the best race meeting. Stalls on GSP/PM premises are offered solely as accommodation to owners or trainers that race exclusively at race meetings conducted by GPRA.

Denial of stall space is at the sole discretion of GPRA management, subject to the applicable provisions of the Agreement between GPRA and the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association - Florida Division, Inc. Any owner or trainer may enter a horse stabled on GSP/PM premises at another horse track with the prior consent of GPRA management. By way of example, circumstances where such consent may be granted by GPRA include the following: (a) no race is available for the horse or the race fails to fill; (b) the horse is being shipped to run in a stakes event; or (c) the owner or trainer has more than two horses eligible for the same race. Possession and custody of horses stabled on GSP/PM premises is vested solely in the owner and/or trainer; no relationship of bailor/bailee exists between GPRA and such owner or trainer. Applicant acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for the care, feeding, protection and the acts of the horses in Applicant's care or custody. GPRA management is not responsible for verifying the identity of ownership of any horse entering or leaving the premises of GSP/PM. Horses claimed by or transferred or sold to, any person or stable that has not been allotted stalls at GSP/PM must be removed from the grounds within twenty-four hours after they are claimed, transferred or sold unless their continued presence is approved by GPRA management. No stalls are to be used as feed rooms without permission from the Stall Manager. Applicant shall provide GPRA's Racing Department with a certificate of insurance for Workers' Compensation covering all stable employees and other labor before horses or employees arrive on GSP/PM premises. Anyone working in any capacity for Applicant, including but not limited to exercise riders, must be an employee of Applicant, and covered at all times by Applicant's Worker's Compensation insurance. Applicant hereby authorizes and consents to physical searches by GSP/PM security officers of his/her person and of any stall tack room and feed room assigned to him/her, and Applicant hereby authorizes and consents to physical searches of any other property in Applicant's possession or area under its control, located at GSP/PM, including but not limited to, motor vehicles. As a result of any such search, prohibited or illegal items may be confiscated, without any liability whatsoever to GPRA. Applicant understands that there may be numerous hazards and risks of injury to Applicant, Applicant's agents, owners, employees, invitees, workers and to Applicant's or such persons' property incidental to accepting stalls at, practicing for, and participating in Thoroughbred horse racing on GSP/PM premises. Applicant shall not cause or create any hazard or risk that may injure or damage any person, animal or property, and shall take all reasonable and necessary precautions to prevent or remove such hazards or risks. Florida Equine Activity Liability Act (EALA) Warning - Under Florida law, an equine activity sponsor or equine professional is not liable for an injury to, or the death of, a participant in equine activities resulting from the inherent risks of equine activities. Applicant shall maintain general liability insurance to cover its presence and actions on GSP/PM premises. GPRA shall be named as an Additional Insured. Applicant shall be solely responsible for its own acts and omissions and for those of its employees and contractors. The failure of GPRA to enforce any provision of this Stall Application shall not be construed as a waiver to thereafter enforce any such provision, or any other provisions, at any time. Applicant agrees to abide by all laws, rules and regulations, present and future of GPRA. Applicant shall comply with all rules and requirements of GPRA, including any pre-entry screening and testing requirements. Applicant agrees to maintain a safe and sanitary barn area, which includes: (a) placing used straw and/or shavings inside the manure containers; (b) keeping bags of feed in feed boxes; (c) keeping shedrows and tack rooms/offices clean and organized; (d) properly disposing of garbage in provided garbage containers; (e) solely washing horses on designated concrete wash pads; (f) only washing leggings and emptying water buckets into drains on concrete wash pads; (g) only using biodegradable soap for washing; and (h) never dumping water buckets into roadways or the horse path, or using hoses without nozzles. Stalls not occupied by MAY 1st, 2026 may be reallocated. Trainers are not allowed to loan stalls assigned to them after receiving assignments unless permission is granted by GPRA management. Upon departure of the GSP/PM stable area all allotted stalls must be stripped clean. Failure to do so may result in a fine. New medication rules – please refer to Anti-Doping and Medication Control program of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority for information and contact FHBPA with any questions. GPRA reserves the right not to accept entries on any horse and/or trainer at any time. No six-year-old maiden. No horses that haven't started in two years. No eleven-year-olds and upward. GPRA reserves the right to require to have a trainer, and its employees and agents, immediately vacate the GSP/PM premises at any time, in its sole and absolute discretion, without notice or compensation.

If Applicant or any employee, representative or agent of Applicant violates the terms and conditions set forth above, GPRA management reserves the right, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, to exercise any or all of the following (a) revoke any or all of the stabling privileges of Applicant (including stable privileges on GSP/PM premises for all horses in the care or custody of Applicant, regardless of which horses race exclusively at race meetings conducted by GPRA) during the term of the current race meet; (b) refuse to grant any future stabling privileges to Applicant; (c) Refuse any entry or revoke the acceptance of any entry of any horse by Applicant in any race during the current race meet; (d) Refuse the transfer of any entry by Applicant during the current race meet; (e) charge Applicant for all costs incurred by GPRA in connection with the stabling on GSP/PM premises of the horses in Applicant's care or custody during the current race meet; (f) assess a monetary fine, and/or (g) revoke Applicant's privileges regarding GSP/PM premises. If Applicant is a trainer, none of the foregoing actions will be taken against any owner who, at the time, had horses with Applicant if the owner's horses were not involved in the activity giving rise to the violation and as such owner is no longer utilizing Applicant's services.

Out Of Competition Testing

(1) Any horse on the grounds at GSP/PM under the jurisdiction of the division or under the care or control of trainer or owner licensed by the division is subject to testing for blood and/or gene doping agents without advance notice. This rule does not apply to therapeutic medications approved by the FDA for use in the horse.

(2) Horses to be tested may be selected at random, with probable cause, or as determined by the division and/or racetrack.

(3) The Division Veterinarian, or any licensed veterinarian or licensed veterinary technician authorized by the division, may at any time take a urine and/or blood samples from a horse for this purpose.

(4) Prohibited substances, practices and procedures as defined as: (a) Blood doping agents including, but not limited to Erythropoietin (EPO), Darbepoetin, Oxyglobin, Hempure, Aranesp or any substance that abnormally enhances the oxygenation of body tissues; (b) Gene doping agents or the non-therapeutic use of genes, genetic elements, and/or cells that have the capacity to enhance athletic performance or produce analgesia.

(5) Cooperation with the Division Veterinarian or any Licensed veterinarian or Licensed veterinary technician authorized by the division, includes: (a) Assisting in the immediate location and identification of the horse selected; (b) Out of competition testing; (c) Providing a stall or safe location to collect the samples; (d) Assisting the veterinarian in properly procuring the samples; (e) Split samples will be collected.

(6) Out of competition samples will be sent to the official laboratory of the division, or other laboratory as designated by the division or racetrack with reports made in accordance with the provisions of these medication rules and penalty provisions thereof.

(7) GPRA reserves the right to revoke entries and/or stall space at any time depending on test results.

GULFSTREAM PARK RACING ASSOCIATION, INC. — APPLICATION FOR ACCESS RIGHTS

I hereby apply as a trainer applicant for a limited, non-transferable, revocable license ("Access Rights") to enter upon the lands operated by GPRA ("Premises"), with all such authorized employees, owners, and other persons that I may bring on the Premises ("Invitees"), and with the property, including horses and equipment, ("Property") in my care and custody. GPRA is not responsible for unauthorized invitees of Applicant.

I agree to use access rights for only the activities on the Premises that GPRA permits, to abide by all terms of the Stall Application, all rules of the Florida Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering, and all rules and regulations of GPRA, as they may be adopted or amended ("Rules of GPRA"). I understand that GPRA may revoke the access rights granted in this application at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, without notice or compensation.

Acknowledgement and Assumption of Risk

I understand that working with and riding horses, handling equine equipment, and otherwise engaging in equine activities at the Premises are dangerous. Horses may behave unpredictably, in ways that may result in injury or death of a person or animal or loss of or damage to Property ("Harm"). Precautionary measures may not reduce the Harm. I understand that GPRA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the suitability of the Premises for any particular purpose, including equine activities, about the competence or qualifications of others having access rights to the Premises, about the health or safety of horses on the Premises from time to time, or about their supervision. I understand that the Premises may contain hidden or unknown hazards and I accept them "as is." I understand that engaging in competitive activities, including horse racing, is hazardous. I understand that operating or riding in a golf cart on the premises of GSP/PM is hazardous. I fully assume all risk of loss, injury, damage, death, destruction to myself, my invitees and to my property.

Florida Equine Activity Liability Act (EALA) Warning - Under Florida law, an equine activity sponsor or equine professional is not liable for an injury to, or the death of, a participant in equine activities resulting from the inherent risks of equine activities.

I acknowledge that printed versions of the rules of GPRA are available for viewing in the Steward's Office at GPRA Racing Office. I acknowledge that compliance with those rules, as amended from time to time, is a condition of my continued access to the premises.

Conditions of Access - Waiver, Release of Claims and Indemnity

The terms of this stall application shall be interpreted as broadly and inclusively as permitted by the laws of the State of Florida, and they shall bind me, my successors and/or assignees. GPRA's insurance will not affect the terms or interpretation of this agreement.

I waive and forever release GPRA and its current, former, or future officers, directors, members, employees and agents ("Releasees") from any and all present and future claims, whether foreseeable or not, (excepting any claim for the gross and sole negligence by the Releasees) including, without limitation, all claims arising out of injury, death, loss or damage to person or property, which relate, directly or indirectly, to the use or proposed use of access rights considered in this Application.

I will not make any claim or advance any proceeding by a third party relating to the subjects of the claims waived and released that may result in a claim by GPRA or the Releasees. All my insurers, if their insurance policies do not provide, agree that I waive any rights of subrogation in the event of loss, loss of use, or damage to Property, except that any waiver of subrogation will not be effective where it will result in such policy becoming void.

I agree to indemnify GPRA and the Releasees for all claims against them (excepting any claim for the gross and sole negligence by GPRA and the Releasees) including without limitation all claims referenced herein, and the fees and legal costs GPRA may incur responding to such claims, which directly or indirectly relate to the granting or proposed granting or the use or proposed use, of access rights by me as contemplated in this Application.

Eligibility: No 6 year old maidens and All 9 & 10 year olds must have a full body nuclear scintigraphy scan on file.