Gulfstream Park’s acclaimed Championship Meet, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) Jan. 25 and the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 29, will launch its 2024-2025 season Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and run through March 30, 2025.

The Championship Meet offers premium racing and world class experience for all ages, from heart-pounding thrills in our grandstands to foodie experiences at our iconic monthly Taste of the Track events. We look forward to hosting our loyal and new fans alike this fall during the Championship Meet.