Gulfstream Park’s acclaimed Championship Meet, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) Jan. 25 and the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 29, will launch its 2024-2025 season Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and run through March 30, 2025. The Championship Meet offers premium racing and world class experience for all ages, from heart-pounding thrills in our grandstands to foodie experiences at our iconic monthly Taste of the Track events. We look forward to hosting our loyal and new fans alike this fall during the Championship Meet.
The Ten Palms Restaurant offers an exceptional dining experience with a lavish array of culinary delights and a expanded cocktail menu. Located on the second floor of the club house, with floor-to-ceiling windows, it provides front-row views of the exhilarating races. Guests can enjoy convenient amenities like walk-around tellers, clerk stations, and both indoor and outdoor seating. Perfect for groups, Ten Palms is the premier spot on the property for an unforgettable day at the races. Open every race day during the Championship Meet.