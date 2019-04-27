Ten Palms Dining reservation:

The Ten Palms Restaurant offers an exceptional dining experience with a lavish array of culinary delights and a expanded cocktail menu. Located on the second floor of the club house, with floor-to-ceiling windows, it provides front-row views of the exhilarating races. Guests can enjoy convenient amenities like walk-around tellers, clerk stations, and both indoor and outdoor seating. Perfect for groups, Ten Palms is the premier spot on the property for an unforgettable day at the races. Open every race day during the Championship Meet.