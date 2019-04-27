Enjoy the excitement of our LIVE Broadcast of the Belmont Stakes 2024 in person at Carousel Club! Who will be the winner of the final race of the historic Triple Crown series?

Also enjoy our Mint To Be Saturday special from 12 PM - 4 PM! Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Saturday Event Details:

L IVE Broadcast on our screens of the Belmont Stakes taking place at the historic Saratoga Race Course!

Mint To Be Special (12 PM - 4 PM): Half-priced Mojito pitchers

Trackside Entertainment!

Music & More!

----

EATS BY: Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 Noon EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Walk Ups Welcome!