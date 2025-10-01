Kick off your Saturday with an unforgettable morning at Gulfstream Park! Enjoy breakfast, tram tours, and more!
Join us every Saturday at 7:30 AM for an unforgettable morning at the track! For just $15, enjoy a casual buffet breakfast as you watch horses breeze and experience the thrill of seeing them up close. Take advantage of tram tours (first come, first served) and meet special industry guests. Don’t miss this unique chance to immerse yourself in the excitement of the sport!
LOCATION
Breezeway | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
7:30 - 9:30 AM
Saturdays Jan - Mar (except for major race days):
January 3
January 10
January 17
February 7
February 14
February 21
March 7
March 14
March 21
