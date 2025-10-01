Whether you spent the day cheering from the rail or soaking in the style and spectacle, this is your victory lap. From racing thrills to late-night revelry, Carousel Club is where Derby Day truly finishes strong.

Event Details:

Party starting at 7:30 PM

Specialty Cocktails

Live DJ

Dress to Impress Fashion

Complimentary Admission RSVP

Free Parking Available at Venue

Table Reservations Available



----

EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

VENUE: 10:30 AM EST to 3:00 AM EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.

Walk Ups Welcome!