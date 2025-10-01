Come for the races, stay for the party! When the final horse crosses the finish line, the real celebration begins. Join us for the Florida Derby After Party at Carousel Club starting at 7:30 PM!
Whether you spent the day cheering from the rail or soaking in the style and spectacle, this is your victory lap. From racing thrills to late-night revelry, Carousel Club is where Derby Day truly finishes strong.
Event Details:
Party starting at 7:30 PM
Specialty Cocktails
Live DJ
Dress to Impress Fashion
Complimentary Admission RSVP
Free Parking Available at Venue
Table Reservations Available
----
EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
VENUE: 10:30 AM EST to 3:00 AM EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, March 28th
7:30 PM - 3 AM
