Carousel Club, as operated by Gulfstream Park, will be hosting official FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch parties from June 11 through July 19 in partnership with Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois, and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer.



Fans can catch the excitement of every match in a lively outdoor setting while enjoying food and beverage offerings, entertainment, and the electric atmosphere of the world’s biggest soccer tournament. Guests can also enjoy the thrill of live horse racing throughout the day, making Gulfstream Park a one of a kind destination for both sports and entertainment. Miami’s beloved eateries Pubbelly Sushi and Sergio’s will be on hand for select matches offering their signature dishes.



On select FIFA World Cup 2026™ Watch Party match days at Gulfstream Park, guests will have the opportunity to win complimentary tickets through giveaways to games like Colombia vs. Portugal and the Round of 32, sponsored by Michelob ULTRA, adding even more excitement to the on-site tournament experience.

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