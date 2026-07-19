GULFSTREAM PARK’S CAROUSEL CLUB TO HOST OFFICIAL FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ WATCH PARTIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICHELOB ULTRA, STELLA ARTOIS, AND NÜTRL VODKA SELTZER FEATURING ENTERTAINMENT, EATS AND GIVEAWAYS
Carousel Club, as operated by Gulfstream Park, will be hosting official FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch parties from June 11 through July 19 in partnership with Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois, and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer.
Fans can catch the excitement of every match in a lively outdoor setting while enjoying food and beverage offerings, entertainment, and the electric atmosphere of the world’s biggest soccer tournament. Guests can also enjoy the thrill of live horse racing throughout the day, making Gulfstream Park a one of a kind destination for both sports and entertainment. Miami’s beloved eateries Pubbelly Sushi and Sergio’s will be on hand for select matches offering their signature dishes.
On select FIFA World Cup 2026™ Watch Party match days at Gulfstream Park, guests will have the opportunity to win complimentary tickets through giveaways to games like Colombia vs. Portugal and the Round of 32, sponsored by Michelob ULTRA, adding even more excitement to the on-site tournament experience.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
Operating Hours: 11AM-7PM
Argentina vs Egypt - 12PM
Switzerland vs Colombia - 4PM
THURSDAY, JULY 9
Quarterfinals
Operating Hours: 2PM-7PM
• Quarterfinal Match
Game at 4PM
FRIDAY, JULY 10
Quarterfinals
Operating Hours: 2PM-6PM
• Quarterfinal Match
Game at 3PM
SATURDAY, JULY 11
Quarterfinals
Operating Hours: 12PM-12AM
• Quarterfinal Match(es)
Games at 5PM and 9PM
TUESDAY, JULY 14
Semifinals
Operating Hours: 2PM-6PM
• Semifinal Match
Game at 3PM
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
Semifinals
Operating Hours: 12PM-6PM
• Semifinal Match
Game at 3PM
SATURDAY, JULY 18
Bronze Final
Operating Hours: 4PM-8PM
• Third-Place Match
Game at 5PM
SUNDAY, JULY 19
FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL
Operating Hours: 12PM-6PM
• FIFA World Cup Final
Game at 3PM
Jul 20, 2026
Jul 19, 2026BOOK A TABLE
Jul 25, 2026GET TICKETS
Aug 8, 2026Learn More
Aug 29, 2026GET TICKETS