Taste at the Track: Tacos & Tequila returns on SAT / JUL 25. This unlimited-tasting event is all about Tacos & Tequila, alongside the excitement of live thoroughbred racing.
Enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired flavors, paired with your favorite handcrafted tequila cocktails. Sip and sample your way through bold bites and smooth cocktails while you watch and wager on live thoroughbred racing.
The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of live racing on the racetrack.
$85 VIP - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating)
$60 General Admission - 1pm – 4pm
Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Must be 21+ to attend.
Tax and fees not included.
Food Tastings
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Jalapeno Popper Shooters with Chipotle Ranch
Barbacoa Tacos
Beef Empanadas with Guasacaca Sauce
Wagyu Beef Quesadillas
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Chicharron with Guacamole & Pico
Tacos Al Pastor
Ceviche de Pulpo
Chicken Enchiladas
Mexican Street Corn
Frito Pie
Spicy Cucumber Salad
Watermelon with Tajin
Chips with Queso and Pico
Cocktails
Cantera Negra - Espresso Martini
Espolon - Strawberry Mule
Tres Agave - Strawberry Basil Margarita
Flecha Azul - Hot Honey Peach Margarita
Codigo - Mnago Chili Margarita
Mexicana Tequila - Jalisco Paloma
Don Julio - Mojito Blanco
San Matias - Passionfruit Paloma
Herradura - Lucky Margarita
Lalo Tequila - Paloma
Via Carota Cocktails - Classic Margarita and Paloma
Weber Ranch Vodka - Ranch Water
Cazadores Pineapple - Pineapple Margarita
LOCATION
Flamingo Room | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, July 25
12PM - 4PM VIP Entry
1PM - 4PM GA Entry
Jul 20, 2026
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Jul 25, 2026GET TICKETS
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