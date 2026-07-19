Enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired flavors, paired with your favorite handcrafted tequila cocktails. Sip and sample your way through bold bites and smooth cocktails while you watch and wager on live thoroughbred racing.

The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views in South Florida. Plus, see the action of live racing on the racetrack.

$85 VIP - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating)

$60 General Admission - 1pm – 4pm

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Must be 21+ to attend.

Tax and fees not included.



Food Tastings

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Jalapeno Popper Shooters with Chipotle Ranch

Barbacoa Tacos

Beef Empanadas with Guasacaca Sauce

Wagyu Beef Quesadillas

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Chicharron with Guacamole & Pico

Tacos Al Pastor

Ceviche de Pulpo

Chicken Enchiladas

Mexican Street Corn

Frito Pie

Spicy Cucumber Salad

Watermelon with Tajin

Chips with Queso and Pico



Cocktails

Cantera Negra - Espresso Martini

Espolon - Strawberry Mule

Tres Agave - Strawberry Basil Margarita

Flecha Azul - Hot Honey Peach Margarita

Codigo - Mnago Chili Margarita

Mexicana Tequila - Jalisco Paloma

Don Julio - Mojito Blanco

San Matias - Passionfruit Paloma

Herradura - Lucky Margarita

Lalo Tequila - Paloma

Via Carota Cocktails - Classic Margarita and Paloma

Weber Ranch Vodka - Ranch Water

Cazadores Pineapple - Pineapple Margarita