It's more than just a horse race, it’s a full-blown South Florida celebration! Elite racing, stylish crowds, & premium hospitality all day on Saturday, March 28th at the Carousel Club.
Whether you’re a lifelong racing fan, a first-timer soaking up the spectacle, or just here for the party, the Florida Derby 2026 is where champions rise, stories begin, and spring racing season truly comes alive. From trackside thrills to cocktails and cuisine, Carousel Club delivers an unforgettable atmosphere where racing tradition meets modern flair.
Event Details:
LIVE Horse Racing Experience of the Florida Derby 2026
Venue Open, 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
Dress to Impress, Best Hat & Fashion Contest
Complimentary Admission RSVP
Free Parking Available at Venue
Table Reservations Available
----
EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 10:30 AM EST to 3:00 AM EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, March 28th
10:30 AM - 6 PM
Apr 25, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 14, 2026Learn More
Mar 14, 2026RSVP NOW
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Apr 5, 2026GET TICKETS