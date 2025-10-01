Whether you’re a lifelong racing fan, a first-timer soaking up the spectacle, or just here for the party, the Florida Derby 2026 is where champions rise, stories begin, and spring racing season truly comes alive. From trackside thrills to cocktails and cuisine, Carousel Club delivers an unforgettable atmosphere where racing tradition meets modern flair.

Event Details:

LIVE Horse Racing Experience of the Florida Derby 2026

Venue Open, 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

Dress to Impress, Best Hat & Fashion Contest

Complimentary Admission RSVP

Free Parking Available at Venue

Table Reservations Available

----

EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 10:30 AM EST to 3:00 AM EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.

Walk Ups Welcome!