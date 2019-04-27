Welcome to the Kentucky Derby Pick 3 Pick'em, where your love for racing meets your chance to win big! Get ready to experience the thrill of the Kentucky Derby like never before.
How to Enter:
Fill out your name, email, and phone number on the entry form provided.
Select your picks for the two lead-up races and the Kentucky Derby stake.
Race Selection:
For the two lead-up races, choose the horse you believe will emerge victorious.
For the Kentucky Derby stake, select your favorite contender to win the most prestigious race in horse racing, the Kentucky Derby.
Submission Deadline: Entries must be submitted before the start of the first lead-up race.
Prize: Two lucky winners will receive VIP free entries to the next Taste of the Track Event "Taste of New York."
Winner Selection:
Winners will be chosen based on the group with the most winning picks.
In the event of a tie, winners will be randomly selected from the tied entries.
Winners will be announced the following week and contacted by Gulfstream Park via the provided email or phone number.
Additional Rules:
Only one entry per person is allowed.
Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.
Gulfstream Park reserves the right to disqualify entries that violate the rules or show signs of tampering.
By participating, entrants agree to abide by these rules and the decisions of Gulfstream Park, which are final and binding in all matters related to the pick'em.