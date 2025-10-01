Join us for an unforgettable St Patrick's Day Saturday Celebration at Carousel Club on March 14! Grab your green and follow the fun!
Get ready for an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 14th! We’re bringing the luck of the Irish with nonstop music, dancing, and feel-good vibes all day long. Whether you’re Irish or just feeling lucky, throw on something green, hit the dance floor, and celebrate with us for a day packed with fun, laughter, and Irish flair.
Event details:
Complimentary RSVP and receive a FREE shot glass (while supplies last)
Buy a shot of any Irish Whiskey and receive a FREE Beer (Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, or Stella)
LIVE DJs
Specialty Cocktails
On-Site Food Vendors
Overload of GREEN!
----
EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM EST to 3:00 AM EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, March 14th
1PM - 3 AM
Apr 25, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 14, 2026Learn More
Mar 14, 2026RSVP NOW
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Mar 28, 2026GET TICKETS
Apr 5, 2026GET TICKETS