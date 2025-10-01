Join us for an unforgettable St Patrick's Day Saturday Celebration at Carousel Club on March 14! Grab your green and follow the fun!

Get ready for an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 14th! We’re bringing the luck of the Irish with nonstop music, dancing, and feel-good vibes all day long. Whether you’re Irish or just feeling lucky, throw on something green, hit the dance floor, and celebrate with us for a day packed with fun, laughter, and Irish flair.



Event details:

Complimentary RSVP and receive a FREE shot glass (while supplies last)

Buy a shot of any Irish Whiskey and receive a FREE Beer (Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, or Stella)

LIVE DJs

Specialty Cocktails

On-Site Food Vendors

Overload of GREEN!

----

EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM EST to 3:00 AM EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.

Walk Ups Welcome!