1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
background asset

Join us for an unforgettable St Patrick's Day Saturday Celebration at Carousel Club on March 14! Grab your green and follow the fun!

Saturday
Mar
14
GET TICKETS

Get ready for an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 14th! We’re bringing the luck of the Irish with nonstop music, dancing, and feel-good vibes all day long. Whether you’re Irish or just feeling lucky, throw on something green, hit the dance floor, and celebrate with us for a day packed with fun, laughter, and Irish flair.

Event details:

  • Complimentary RSVP and receive a FREE shot glass (while supplies last)

  • Buy a shot of any Irish Whiskey and receive a FREE Beer (Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, or Stella)

  • LIVE DJs

  • Specialty Cocktails

  • On-Site Food Vendors

  • Overload of GREEN!

----

EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM EST to 3:00 AM EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.

Walk Ups Welcome!

LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
Saturday, March 14th
1PM - 3 AM

EVENTS/TICKETING

Upcoming events

1920x1080 Breakfast-2026 (2)

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park Saturdays Jan-Mar

Mar 21, 2026

Learn More
Cirque du Soleil Miami Luzia-1920x1080

Cirque du Soleil Miami: LUZIA

Apr 25, 2026

GET TICKETS
1920x1080 TV-Slate Corgi Coastal SAFE V2

Coastal Corgi Classic

Mar 14, 2026

Learn More
1920x1080 St Patricks Brunch-2026 3

St. Patrick's Weekend Dining at Ten Palms

Mar 14, 2026

RSVP NOW
1920x1080 SPACE Florida Derby On Sale-2026

2026 Curlin Florida Derby

Mar 28, 2026

GET TICKETS
FLD TATT 16x9 No Address (1)

Wine & Tapas

Mar 28, 2026

GET TICKETS
1920x1080 Easter Brunch-2026

Easter Brunch at Ten Palms

Apr 5, 2026

GET TICKETS