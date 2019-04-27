Join us Sunday, February 3 for Taste at the Track | Bourbon & BBQ. Immerse yourself in rich aromas of premium bourbon cocktails, perfectly paired with succulent BBQ dishes. This tasting experience offers elevated track views from the third floor Flamingo Room. Sip and savor while cheering on your favorite horses as they race to the finish line.
Must be 21+ to attend
The Flamingo Room, located on the 3rd floor of Gulfstream Park, boasts one of the best views of the Gulfstream Park racetrack.
VIP Ticket: $100 - 12PM - 4PM
GA Ticket: $75 - 1PM – 4PM
Bites
Smoked BBQ Ribs
Sweet Smoked Chicken Wings
Carolina BBQ Pulled Pork
Bourbon BBQ Brisket
Korean Beef BBQ Skewers
Mac & Cheese
Roasted Potatoes
Baked Beans
Cocktails:
New York Sour
Brown Derby
Kentucky Buck
Monte Casino
Gold Rush
Blood Orange Old Fashioned
Jack Lemonade
Blackberry Bramble French Julep
Gulfstream Breeze
LOCATION
Flamingo Room
DATE & TIME
Saturday, February 3
12PM - 4PM VIP Ticket
1PM – 4PM GA Ticket