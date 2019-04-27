Welcome to Carousel Club's Trackside Tequila Festival! Experience an unforgettable celebration of tequila and excitement as you delve into a curated selection of tequilas, ranging from crisp blanco to rich añejo. Delight your taste buds with gourmet treats infused with the essence of tequila from our food vendors Los Altos and Spris. Join us for an extraordinary evening of tequila, and exhilarating trackside thrills at Carousel Club!

Event Details:

Over 75 Tequilas and Mezcals on special

7 Unique Themed Bars

Live Music

Mixology Competition

Specialty Tequila-Infused Food Items by Los Altos & Spris Artisan Pizza

Local Artisan Vendors

Patrón Trackside Tasting - $30++ (*3:00 pm & 5:00 pm; Limited Seats Available)

Tequila Fest Experience Pass - $35++ (*On Sale Now)

Embark on a journey through the exquisite world of tequila at the Trackside Tequila Festival with our exclusive Patrón Garden Tasting. Indulge in four half-ounce pours of Patrón's finest: Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo, each a testament to Mexico's rich heritage and Patrón's uncompromising craftsmanship.

Led by a knowledgeable Patrón ambassador, this 30-minute tasting session promises to enlighten your palate with insights into the unique characteristics and aging processes of each tequila variant. From the crisp freshness of Silver to the deep complexity of Extra Añejo, discover the artistry behind every sip.

Set amidst the vibrant ambiance of the Trackside Tequila Festival, the Patrón Trackside Tasting offers a serene oasis where you can savor each moment and explore the nuances of Patrón's premium tequila lineup. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a curious enthusiast, this tasting experience is an invitation to celebrate the finer things in life.

Secure your ticket now for the Patrón Trackside Tasting at Trackside Tequila Festival and elevate your tequila journey to new heights. Salud!

(*This package also includes a limited edition Carousel Club bucket hat)

Tequila Fest Experience Pass - $35++

Includes: (4) specialty/themed cocktails (*can be redeemed at any of the 6 selected themed bars) + (1) Carousel Club Hat

(*6 select themed bars include: Frozen Bar, Tropical Bar, Infusion Bar, Margarita Bar, Mezcal Bar & Paloma Bar).

----

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!



EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, K-Bop Korean Food, & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Walk Ups Welcome!