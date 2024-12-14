1/ST Racing
Celebrate the season at our holiday Winter Wonderland Celebration at Carousel Club on Saturday, December 21! Enjoy our half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Saturday
Dec
21
Saturday Event Details:

  • Winter Wonderland Celebration Saturday Special (12 PM - 4 PM): Half-priced Mojito pitchers!

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 6:00 PM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!

LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
Saturday, December 21
12 PM - 3 AM

