Celebrate the holidays at our Winter Wonderland! Enjoy our half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Get lost in our Winter Wonderland this holiday season. If you found Carousel Club then you reached your destination! It's the perfect place to be. Enjoy half-priced Mojito pitchers from noon 'till 4 PM.

Saturday Event Details:

Winter Wonderland Celebration Saturday Special (12 PM - 4 PM): Half-priced Mojito pitchers!

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 6:00 PM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!