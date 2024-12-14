Come join us for a special Winter Wonderland edition of Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club! Get ready to ignite the dance floor with the hottest Latin beats and electrifying Winter Wonderland holiday atmosphere.

Experience an unforgettable holiday extravaganza filled with sizzling music, energetic dancing, and a festive crowd. Our talented DJs will spin the latest reggaeton, salsa, merengue, and bachata hits, ensuring that you never leave the dance floor. Let loose and show off your moves as we celebrate the holiday season in style!

Don't miss out on this incredible event! Mark your calendars and get ready to set the night on fire for Winter Wonderland Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club!

The Holiday FIESTA begins at 9 PM!

Entertainment:

FIRE dancers

Holiday Decor

International & Latin Vibes All Night!

Open 'till late! (3:00am)

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria , Smashies and Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!