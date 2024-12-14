1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Goldengate Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Goldengate Laurelpark Logo
background asset

Expect the unexpected at Winter Wonderland Stardust Saturdays at Carousel Club, where holiday enchantment and excitement await you!

Saturday
Dec
21
RSVP Now

Welcome to the Winter Wonderland Stardust Saturdays at Carousel Club!

Join us for a holiday Winter Wonderland filled with music, dancing, and good vibes at Carousel Club. Get ready to let loose and expect the unexpected!

Our club is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy yourself this holiday season. With a lively atmosphere and a fantastic lineup of DJs spinning the hottest tracks, you won't be able to resist hitting the dance floor.

So gather your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and come on down to Winter Wonderland Stardust Saturdays at Carousel Club. Get ready to dance the night away and create festive memories that will last a lifetime!

Entertainment:

  • A Magical Winter Wonderland Stardust Saturdays Experience

  • Frozen Cocktails

  • Complimentary RSVPs available

  • Open until 3:00 AM

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Taquería Los Altos, Smashies, Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 9:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!

LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
Saturday, December 21
9 PM - 3 AM

EVENTS/TICKETING

Upcoming events

1920x1080 Symphony in Lights 2024

Symphony in Lights Holiday Celebration Nov. 30 - Dec.-31

Dec 14, 2024

Learn More
1920 x 1076 NYE Maquerade

New Year's Eve Moonlight Masquerade

Dec 31, 2024

GET TICKETS
1920x1080 J&J TV Slate(1)

Jockeys & Jeans

Jan 11, 2025

GET TICKETS
TV SLATE GOLF Florida Derby Golf Tournament

Florida Derby Charity Golf Tournament 2025

Mar 24, 2025

RESERVE YOUR SPOT