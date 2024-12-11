1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Goldengate Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Goldengate Laurelpark Logo
Saturday
Mar
01
background asset
Live Racing

Mar 1 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Fountain of Youth (G2), 3YO, 1 1/16 M / Dirt - $400,000
Fasig-Tipton Davona Dale (G2), 3YO / F, 1 M / Dirt - $200,000
Gulfstream Park Mile (G2), 4YO&UP, 1 M / Dirt - $200,000
Mac Diarmida (G2), 4YO&UP, 1 3/8 M / Turf - $200,000
Canadian Turf (G3), 4YO&UP, 1 1/16 M / Turf - $150,000
Honey Fox (G3), 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 M / Turf - $150,000
The Very One (G3), 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 3/8 M / Turf - $150,000
Herecomesthebride (G3), 3YO / F, 1 M / Turf - $200,000
Colonel Liam, 3YO, 1 M / Turf - $200,000
background asset
Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

Learn More
Sunday
Mar
02
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 2 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Wednesday
Mar
05
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 5 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Mar
06
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 6 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Mar
07
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 7 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Mar
08
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 8 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Hurricane Bertie (G3), 4YO&UP / F&M, 6 1/2 Furlongs / Dirt - $150,000
Silks Run, 4YO&UP, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $100,000
background asset
Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

Learn More
Sunday
Mar
09
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 9 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Wednesday
Mar
12
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 12 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Mar
13
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 13 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Mar
14
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 14 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Mar
15
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 15 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Captiva Island, 4YO&UP / F&M, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $100,000
Hutcheson, 3YO, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
background asset
Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

Learn More
Sunday
Mar
16
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 16 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Any Limit, 3YO / F, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
Wednesday
Mar
19
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 19 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Mar
20
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 20 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Mar
21
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 21 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Mar
22
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 22 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Texas Glitter, 3YO, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $100,000
background asset
Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

Learn More
Sunday
Mar
23
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 23 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Melody of Colors, 3YO / F, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $100,000
Monday
Mar
24
background asset
Entertainment

Florida Derby Charity Golf Tournament 2025

Learn MoreRESERVE YOUR SPOT
Wednesday
Mar
26
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 26 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Mar
27
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 27 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Mar
28
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 28 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Mar
29
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 29 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Curlin Florida Derby (G1), 3YO, 1 1/8 M / Dirt - $1,000,000
Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), 3YO / F, 1 1/16 M / Dirt - $250,000
Pan American (G2), 4YO&UP, 1 1/2 M / Turf - $200,000
Orchid (G3), 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 1/2 M / Turf - $150,000
Ghostzapper (G3), 4YO&UP, 1 1/16 M / Dirt - $150,000
Appleton, 4YO&UP, 1 M / Turf - $150,000
Sand Springs, 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 1/16 M / Turf - $150,000
Sir Shackleton, 4YO&UP, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $150,000
Cutler Bay, 3YO, 7 1/2 Furlongs / Turf - $150,000
Sanibel Island, 3YO / F, 7 1/2 Furlongs / Turf - $150,000
Sunday
Mar
30
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Mar 30 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

PEGASUS2022 0129 173041-5983 ALIVECOVERAGE@2x

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.