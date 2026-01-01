1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
Friday
Jun
05
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Live Racing

June 5 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Saturday
Jun
06
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Live Racing

June 6 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
Big Drama, 4YO&UP, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
Not Surprising, 3YO, 1 1/16 M / Tapeta - $100,000
Martha Washington, 3YO/ F, 1 1/16 M / Tapeta - $100,000
Sunday
Jun
07
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Live Racing

June 7 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Friday
Jun
12
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Live Racing

June 12 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Saturday
Jun
13
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Live Racing

June 13 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Sunday
Jun
14
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Live Racing

June 14 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Friday
Jun
19
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Live Racing

June 19 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Saturday
Jun
20
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Live Racing

June 20 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
Azalea, 3YO / F, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
Sunday
Jun
21
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Live Racing

June 21 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Friday
Jun
26
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Live Racing

June 26 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Saturday
Jun
27
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Live Racing

June 27 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS
Stakes:
Musical Romance, 4YO&UP / F&M, 6 1/2 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
Carry Back, 3YO, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
Sunday
Jun
28
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Live Racing

June 28 | Royal Palm Meet 2026

Race DetailsRESERVED SEAT TICKETS

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

PEGASUS2022 0129 173041-5983 ALIVECOVERAGE@2x

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.