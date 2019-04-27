1/ST ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION ON THE LINE WITH INTRODUCTION OF NEW RACING SERIES LINKING PREAKNESS 149, CALIFORNIA CROWN AND 2025 PEGASUS WORLD CUP 3/1/2024

149th Preakness Stakes Purse Increases to $2 Million to Kick Off Series

$5 Million Challenge Coast-to-Coast Pick’ Em Challenge Sweepstakes Connects 1/ST Premier Events

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – 1/ST, the innovative brand behind North America’s most prestigious Thoroughbred horse racing, entertainment and wagering events, announces a $25 million dollar racing and incentive series connecting Preakness 149, The California Crown and the 2025 Pegasus World Cup.

Kicking off at Preakness 149, 1/ST’s three premier race days will feature more than $12.5 million in elevated purses and $7.5 million in incentives for both dirt and turf participants. 1/ST is offering a $5 million bonus, in addition to the respective purses, to the owner(s) of the horse who wins the 149th Preakness Stakes (GI), The California Crown (GI) and the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (GI). For turf stars, 1/ST will award a $2.5 million bonus, added to the elevated purses, to the connections who win the Dinner Party Stakes (GIII), The California Crown John Henry Turf (GII) and the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (GI).

Preakness 149 celebrations, taking place on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course, will mark the inaugural races in this new series. The 149th Preakness Stakes purse will increase to $2 million, and the Dinner Party Stakes will increase to $500,000, making Preakness 149 race day the most lucrative in the event’s history with a total of $3.3 million on the line. The decision to elevate the purses for the 149th Preakness Stakes and for the Dinner Party Stakes reflects 1/ST’s ongoing commitment to maintaining and growing the Thoroughbred horse racing industry to usher in a new era for racing in Maryland.

On September 28, The California Crown will debut at Santa Anita Park for a reimagined opening day experience for the track’s 2024 fall meet. The California Crown will replace the Awesome Again Stakes for 3-year-olds & up and will be run on 1 1/8 mile offering a $1 million dollar purse. The $750,000 California Crown John Henry Turf along with the $750,000 California Crown Eddie D. Turf Sprint (GII), taking place on Santa Anita Park’s famed downhill turf course featuring American racing’s only right-hand turn, will add to the excitement of what will be California’s richest day of racing.

Since 2017, the Pegasus World Cup has become the premier luxury event in the sport and has set the standard for the modern Thoroughbred horse racing experience. The 2025 Pegasus World Cup, to be held on January 25 at 1/ST’s Gulfstream Park, will feature the coveted $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational. The live broadcast of the Pegasus World Cup – horse racing’s hottest party - will feature the presentation of the potential $7.5 million in bonuses for any owner(s) who manage to achieve this remarkable feat.

In its continued effort to engage the next generation and provide game-changing opportunities for existing customers, 1/ST is putting up $5 million for a Coast-to-Coast Pick’ Em Challenge sweepstakes to successfully pick the first four finishers of each race, in order, for the 149th Preakness Stakes, The California Crown and the 2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The challenge is free to enter through the innovative 1/ST BET app. If there is no perfect winning entry, the entry with the most overall correct selections will win a $100,000 cash prize.

“My team and I continue to believe and invest in the modernization of Thoroughbred horse racing with a commitment to the highest level of international safety standards and horse care as we continue to elevate our already industry-leading wagering, entertainment and hospitality programs. To back this up, 1/ST is adding to the legacy of the Preakness by increasing the purse, creating a new marquee race event for the majestic Santa Anita Park – The California Crown - and continuing to build on the phenomenal success of the Pegasus World Cup. We’re proud to work with incredible partners who share our vision and see the future of world-class Thoroughbred racing combined with unique and elevated guest experiences,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman and CEO, 1/ST.

“The $25 million in racing purses and bonus incentives available for Preakness 149, California Crown and the Pegasus World Cup, including a $5 million sweepstakes for bettors and fans, shows our commitment to innovation and excellence in Thoroughbred racing,” said Aidan Butler, President, 1/ST. “Providing lucrative opportunities for owners and bettors, while also delivering exceptional entertainment experiences, is our speciality!”

1/ST’s industry-leading horse care and safety protocols, including increased veterinary oversight, will be strictly enforced throughout the new racing series under the leadership of Dr. Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinary Officer, 1/ST RACING.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Preakness 149, visit www.preakness.com or @PreaknessStakes on social.

To stay connected on The California Crown, visit @californiacrownofficial on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, You Tube and @thecalicrown on Snapchat. Tickets for California Crown go on sale in spring 2024.

For more information on the Pegasus World Cup, visit www.pegasusworldcup.com or follow on social @PegasusWorldCup.

To download the 1/ST BET app or for more information on the $5 Million Coast-to-Coast Pick’ Em Sweepstakes Challenge, visit www.1stbet.com.