Alpha Bella Captures $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) 1/27/2024

Wins first race at 1 1/2 Miles

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Competing without blinkers for the first time since Oct. 2022, Don Alberto’s Stable’s homebred filly Alpha Bella led from gate to wire to win the $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Alpha Bella bumped with runner-up R Calli Kim ridden by Jose Ortiz, who was moving up along the rail, in deep stretch, but after an inquiry the stewards did not make a change to the order of finish. It was Alpha Bella’s first graded-stakes victory in six attempts.

The 54th running of the La Prevoyante for fillies and mares 4 and up going 1 1/2 miles on the turf was the first of seven graded-stakes worth $5.2 million in purses on a blockbuster 13-race program headlined by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) presented by Baccarat, $1 million 1/ST BET Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) and $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2).

Trainer Todd Pletcher decided to change equipment for the La Prevoyante after the 4-year-old daughter of Triple Crown winner Justify had competed in blinkers in nine consecutive races. She had been competitive in many of those races, compiling a 2-2-2 record, but had not managed a stakes victory. She completed the 12 furlongs in 2:24.25 and paid $19.20 in the La Prevoyante, her first try at 1 1/2 miles

Under jockey Luis Saez, Alpha Bella churned out opening fractional times of 24.25 seconds for the first quarter mile and 49.03 for a half mile. Tass pressed the pace and began pushing Alpha Bella entering the second turn, but was unable to gain the lead. Alpha Bella reached the mile in 1:37.47 and a mile and a quarter in 2:00.55. R Calli Kim, who entered the race with four straight wins, was second. Anatolian was third.

Heavily favoured Romagna Mia, bidding for her third-straight victory, was far back early, crept closer to contention leaving the backstretch and entering the final turn, but never was a contender.

$150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) Quotes

Winning jockey Luis Saez: (On claim of foul). “I was in my lane. It seemed like the (jockey) on the inside tried to look for the foul. I was clear. That was all.”

“The inside (jockey) tried to look for the foul. But it’s a good thing that the stewards saw what happened and everything was OK.”

(On sending her to the lead). “I felt comfortable. That’s a filly that always breaks pretty well. When she is on the lead she gives a big effort.”

Winning trainer Todd Pletcher: “It looked like there was a lot going on there. We tightened it up a little bit, but it looked like we took the worst of it. We got bumped a couple times. I thought she ran a courageous race. The strategy was to go to the front and take it from there. It worked out really well. She’s a filly that’s always been knocking on the door. I think stretching her out is what she’s been looking for.”

$150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) Saturday at Gulfstream Park

The 54th running of the La Prevoyante for fillies and mares 4 and up going 1 ½ miles on the turf was the first of seven graded-stakes worth $5.2 million in purses on a blockbuster 13-race program headlined by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) presented by Baccarat, $1 million 1/ST BET Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) and $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2).