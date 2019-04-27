Anthony Thomas Getting Noticed During Championship Meet 2/9/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Three-time Jamaican riding champion Anthony Thomas has succeeded in getting noticed during Gulfstream Park’s Championship Meet while competing against the very best jockeys in the U.S.

No easy task.

After venturing to Gulfstream in August, Thomas didn’t ride his first winner until Oct. 28 on his 35th mount. Although he had an option to ride at Mountaineer, he opted to remain in South Florida for the Championship Meet, and his confidence in his riding ability has paid off.

Friday’s winner, who is trained by Jamaican born Rohan Crichton, was Thomas’s ninth winner from 62 mounts during the Championship Meet.

“I like it here. It’s my first time riding away from Jamaica,” said Thomas, who rode 556 winners at Caymanas Park before leaving for Gulfstream. “I’m very happy here. It’s been very good.”

The 31-year-old native of Jamaica’s St. Mary Parish put his riding skills on display once again in Friday’s opener while guiding Tap Gold ($8.40) to a front-running victory under strong handling through the stretch.

“You never stop learning. It’s been a great experience,” said Thomas, who won riding titles in Jamaica in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Thomas has ridden only one favorite from his nine winners, which have paid an average mutuel of just over $12.