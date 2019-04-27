Beauty of the Sea Returns Running in Golden Beach Handicap 4/28/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC’s Beauty of the Sea ($10.60) made a triumphant return to action Sunday at Gulfstream Park, capturing the $75,000 Golden Beach Handicap by two lengths.

Unraced since finishing off the board in a pair of New York stakes last season, the 4-year-old daughter of Bucchero ran five furlongs in 54.43 seconds to prevail by two lengths over seven fillies and mares on turf.

Joe Orseno-trained Beauty of the Sea, who had won four races in a row prior to her starts in New York, chased a fast pace set by St. Pat’s Day, who ran the first half mile in 42.60 seconds, before taking over and drawing clear under Paco Lopez. Sol Hope closed from off the pace to finish second, a length ahead of Wide West.

Choose Joy, the 7-5 favorite who had never finished worse than second in 11 starts on turf, broke poorly and was never a factor.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 was solved for a $90,020.76 jackpot payoff Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager was solved on the first day following Saturday’s mandatory payoff.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew on Thursday’s program.