Gulfstream Bookkeeper Begins Accepting ACH Enrollment 12/7/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Gulfstream Park Horsemen Bookkeeper’s office will begin accepting ACH enrollment into the new payment program Friday, Dec. 9.

Allowing ACH payments will expedite payment time, reduce paperwork. the likelihood of fraud and improve the overall customer service experience of horsemen.

Anyone looking to sign up for this feature can pick up and complete ACH forms located within the bookkeeper’s office during normal operating hours.