Interest High for Monday Racing at Gulfstream 7/7/2026

Entries Taken for Nine Race Program July 13

New Wagers, Low Takeouts, Mandatory Rainbow 6 Mondays

$3 Late Pick 3, $5 Late Double, Food & Drink Specials

Multi-Track Summer Sweep Pick 5 Begins July 20

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will mark the first of eight Monday programs during its Royal Palm Meet July 13 by unveiling new wagers with fan-friendly takeouts, the first Monday mandatory payout of its 20-cent Rainbow 6, and food and drink specials throughout the property.

The nine-race program begins at 12:20 p.m. ET with a maiden turf event that drew 11 fillies and mares. Live racing will be conducted Saturday, Sunday and Monday through August 31.

Each Monday program will include a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 with estimated pools of six figures.

There will also be four new player-friendly wagers, three beginning July 13.

Players Late Pick 3: A $3 wager with a 15-percent takeout on the last three races.

Players Late Double: A $5 wager with a 15-percent takeout on the last two races.

Place Pick 8: Select the winner or second-place finisher in the final eight races of the day. The $1 wager has a 15-percent takeout and there will be a 100-percent carryover of the net pool when there are no winners.

Come Monday, July 20 Gulfstream will offer a fourth new wager in the Summer Sweep Pick 5. The unique, multi-track Pick 5, hosted by Gulfstream and designed exclusively for retail customers, features a player-friendly 15% takeout and 100% of the net carryover if no ticket correctly selects all five winners.

The Summer Sweep Pick 5 will feature Gulfstream races with rotating partner tracks including Woodbine, Fort Erie, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Parx and Emerald Downs.

On July 13, the Players Late Pick 3 will begin with Race 7, an 11-horse claiming event at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta. The Players Late Double will feature eight 3-year-olds and up going six furlongs on the main track in Race 8, and nine maiden fillies and mares in Race 9 going a mile on the turf. The Place Pick 8 begins with Race 2, a claiming event at a mile on the main track.

Mondays at Gulfstream will also offer food and drink specials, giveaways and drawings.

There will be a $500 drawing before the last race each Monday for 1/ST Rewards members as well as free Gulfstream merchandise and gifts to the first 50 1/ST Reward members. Concession stands will offer $3 hot dogs, slices of pizza and pretzels and $3 draft beer.

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