Lynch Continues on a Roll with Stone Silent in Sunday’s Abundantia 12/31/2023

Panther Island Rallies Late to Capture Co-Featured Janus

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Victorian Farm LLC’s Stone Silent overcame a slow start with an overpowering stretch rally to win Sunday’s $100,000 Abundantia at Gulfstream Park, continuing a red-hot start of the Championship Meet for trainer Brian Lynch.

The Abundantia, a five-furlong turf race for fillies and mares named for the goddess of riches and abundance, co-headlined Gulfstream’s New Year’s Eve program with the $100,000 Janus, a five-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds and up named for the god of beginnings and changes.

Stone Silent, who was purchased at the Keeneland November sale for $170,000, was making her first start for Lynch, who has saddled seven winners from 24 starters, including Skyro in the $100,000 Sabal Palm Handicap and F Five in the $100,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap, as well as four 2-year-old maiden special weight winners.

“There’s nothing better than to come down here and have a great meet. It’s the end of the year and we’re all trying to reach our goals and see how much prize money we can win before the end of the year,” Lynch said. “We’ve had a great year. We’re thrilled about it and looking forward to next year.”

Stone Silent ($11.40) broke a step slowly but recovered well to rate off the early space outside 4-5 favorite Twilight Gleaming leaving the backstretch. After advancing on the far turn to range up outside pacesetter Glitter Up, who set swift fractions of 21.42 and 43.91 (seconds) for a half mile, Stone Silent kicked in through the stretch under Junior Alvarado to win by 1 ¾ lengths.

“She couldn’t have run any better, could she?’ Lynch said.

The 3-year-old daughter of Adios Charlie, who was formerly trained by Steve Asmussen, ran five furlongs in 55.21. Choose Joy rallied from last to finish second, a nose in front of Twilight Gleaming.

Stone Silent will be pointed toward upcoming turf-sprint stakes during the Championship Meet, said Lynch.

“The boys have got her booked to be bred, but I’d say after the way she ran today, we might get another year of racing out of her,” Lynch said.

As stablemate Yes I Am Free, the 9-5 favorite, faded out of contention in the stretch, Panther Isle found room between horses late to prevail in the $100,000 Janus in Sunday’s nightcap at Gulfstream.

Panther Island ($17.80) and Yes I Am Free are both owned by Golden Kernal Racing Stable and trained by Laura Cazares.

Claimed for $62,500 after losing to Yes I Am Free by a nose in January, The 4-year-old son of Speightstown was coming off a front-running victory in a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta while returning from a six-month layoff.

Panther Island saved ground behind a contested pace set by Extendo, who set fractions of 21.21 and 43.23 for the first half mile. Jockey Leonel Reyes cut the corner into the stretch before squeezing through an opening outside Extendo nearing the wire to prevail by three quarters of a length in 54.65.

Extendo held for second, a half length ahead of late-running Eamonn.