Nadeau, Perry Handicap All-Stakes Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream 2/2/2024

Three Races Part of Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 with Santa Anita

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Five stakes races, highlighted by juvenile champion Fierceness making his 3-year-old debut in the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3), will comprise Saturday’s Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park.

Three of those five stakes – the Forward Gal (G3), Kitten’s Joy (G3) and Holy Bull – will also be part of the Coast-to-Coast Pick 5, featuring the Robert B. Lewis (G3) and Megahertz (G3) from Santa Anita Park.

Gulfstream hosts and analysts Brian Nadeau and Samantha Perry take a look at Gulfstream’s Late Pick 5 and the chance anyone can upset Fierceness.

Video: Click here to view