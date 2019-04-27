Power Squeeze Rolls to $150,000 Cash Run Victory 1/1/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lea Farms’ Power Squeeze closed stoutly down the center of the track to sweep past horses through the stretch and spring an 8-1 upset of her stakes debut in Monday’s $150,000 Cash Run at Gulfstream Park.

The fourth running of the one-mile Cash Run for newly turned 3-year-old fillies, first step on the road to the $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) March 30, shared top billing on a New Year’s holiday program with the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man for 3-year-olds.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. for trainer Jorge Delgado, Power Squeeze ($18.80) was making just her fourth start and first since a 4 ½-length triumph in an off-the-turf maiden special weight Oct. 7 at Delaware Park.

Ortiz kept the late-running daughter of Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags in the clear four wide as Done Enough, back on dirt after a failed turf try in the 7 ½-furlong Wait a While Dec. 9 at Gulfstream, cruised through an opening quarter-mile in 24.16 seconds and a half in 46.75, pressed to her outside by Sweet Hazely, with multiple stakes winner Chi Chi racing in between De Regresso on the rail and 9-5 favorite Queen’s Martini.

When Queen’s Martini moved up to launch a bid three wide rounding the far turn, Ortiz tipped further out to follow suit and set Power Squeeze down for a drive once straightened for home, soaring to the front and going away to win by five lengths in 1:37.19 over a fast main track.

“It’s always a plus to have Irad on her back. He did everything right today,” Delgado said. “The filly was very good today. I think we’ll have a nice filly moving forward.”

Queen’s Martini, an eye-catching winner of her lone prior start July 19 at Saratoga, was a clear second, 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Done Enough, who held off Sweet Hazely for third. Chi Chi and De Regresso completed the order of finish.

Power Squeeze was racing for the first time at Gulfstream after making three starts at 2, running fourth and second in six-furlong maiden special weights at Delaware and Monmouth Park before her graduation.

“We’ve been trying to find races to stretch her out,” Delgado said. “In her last race, it was the first time she had a chance to develop her stride like the run she had today.”

Delgado said he would likely target the next race in Gulfstream’s series for 3-year-old fillies on dirt, the $125,000 Forward Gal (G3) sprinting seven furlongs Feb. 3.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 when live racing resumes Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

Post time for the first of nine races is 12:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence spans races 4-9, highlighted by a maiden special weight for 4-year-olds and up going 1 3/16 miles on the all-weather Tapeta course. Bee Well has been third in four straight races, the last three over synthetics. Champagne Juan is a $500,000 son of 2018 Triple Crown champion Justify that ran second in a 1 1/8-mile turf maiden last out at Aqueduct. In between the two is Hazon, a $450,000 Street Sense colt was seventh in his Nov. 19 debut sprinting six furlongs on Gulfstream’s main track.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that days’ pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettor with the most winners.

