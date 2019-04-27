Thursday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $250,000 4/17/2024

Gulfstream Will Host Kentucky Derby Watch Party May 4

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $250,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the first eight days of the Royal Palm Meet that got underway April 4.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring his highly anticipated return of Mark Hennig-trained Bonus Move a runaway winner in his turf debut March 3. The son of Twirling Candy, who rolled to a 6 ½-length over in a five-furlong maiden special weight event on turf, tops a talented field of eight 3-year-olds in Race 7, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf.

Bonus Move had shown solid early speed in his first two career starts on dirt before coming up short to finish second and third, respectively. Joe Bravo will ride the 6-5 morning-line favorite for the first time Thursday.

The Christophe Clement-trained Apollo Ten and Split Strike are scheduled to make their 2024 debuts after finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Atlantic Beach Stakes at Aqueduct Nov. 4. Roi Soleil, a son of More Than Ready trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, will return from a long layoff for his second start since winning on debut at Monmouth Aug. 20.

Root On Curlin Florida Derby (G1) hero Fierceness at Gulfstream Park’s Kentucky Derby Watch Party Saturday, May 4.

The Derby celebration (3-7 p.m.) will include live music, as well as brisket with two sides for $20. Those who RSVP @gulfstreampark.com will receive a mint julep and a commemorative souvenir.

There will be plenty of top-notch live racing that day, as well. The 2024 Royal Palm Meet stakes schedule will be kicked off by the $100,000 English Channel, a mile turf event for 3-year-olds, and the $100,000 Honey Ryder, a mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies.