HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Victory Avenue returned to the Gulfstream Park work tab Wednesday morning for the first time since being scratched from the $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) March 2.

The 3-year-old son of Arrogate breezed five furlongs in 1:00.31.

Victory Avenue finished second in his Jan. 27 debut, in which he dueled with highly regarded Speak Easy before settling for second, 1 ¾ lengths back, in a seven-furlong maiden special weight race. The gutsy performance as the 3-2 favorite prompted his connections to enter him in the Fountain of Youth for a rematch with Speak Easy. However, he was scratched on the morning of the race due to trainer Gustavo Delgado’s dissatisfaction with the colt’s energy level. (Speak Easy would also be scratched after running off in the post parade).

Ramiro Restrepo, a member of the ownership group, reported that Victory Avenue would breeze Thursday or Friday of next week, adding there are many options for the $375,000 purchase at the 2023 OBS June sale, including a maiden race, the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream March 30 and the Wood Memorial (G2) at Aqueduct April 6.

Restrepo was in the partnership group that owned Delgado-trained Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1) winner who finished second behind Forte in the Florida Derby.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $275,000

Thursday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a sixth racing day following a March 3 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Luis Saez rode both ends of the daily double to start his Wednesday afternoon, scoring aboard Miss Ucrania ($4) in Race 1 and Soca ($10.80) in Race 2.

Jose Ortiz notched back-to-back wins aboard Now Showing ($11) in Race 6 and Belle’s Blue Bell ($9.60) in Race 7.