Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Estimated Pool $700,000 2/25/2024

Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Sunday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have an estimate pool of $700,000 when racing resumes Wednesday at Gulfstream Park with a 1:10 p.m. first race post time.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool has been scheduled for Sunday at Gulfstream. The week will also feature Saturday’s 78th running of the 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth, Gulfstream’s next step for 3-year-olds on the road to the $1 million Florida Derby (G1) March 30. The 14-race Saturday program features nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.85 million in purses.

Wednesday’s sequence will begin with Race 3, a maiden claiming event for fillies and mares at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta. The day’s featured seventh race will be a $91,000 allowance optional claiming event at 1 ½ miles on the turf for 4-year-olds and up. Value Engineering, winner of last winter’s Mac Diarmida (G2) are among the 10 entered.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool has been scheduled for Sunday’s card at Gulfstream.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Hello Hollywood Arrives in Winner’s Circle

Double Heart Racing LLC’s homebred Hello Hollywood, a troubled sixth in her debut Jan. 28, drove past the pacesetter Hedge My Bet down the stretch to win Sunday’s fifth race, a 7 ½ furlong turf race for 3-year-old maiden fillies.

Trained by Brian Lynch and ridden by Jose Ortiz, Hello Hollywood, a daughter of Oscar Performance, covered the distance in 1:28.33.

“Whenever they can run like that in their second start they’ve obviously got some talent,” Lynh said “We always thought she did. She didn’t have much luck running in her first start, but she got a chance to show it today. It’s another Oscar Performance. They just keep showing up.”

In Race 7, the second half of the 7 ½ furlong turf race for 3-year-old fillies at the distance, Reddam Racing LLC’s Lovin the Pavels made an impressive debut, stalking the pacesetter Cate’s Charm before taking the lead entering the stretch to win in 1:28.98. The daughter of Pavel is trained by George Weaver.

Who’s Hot: Jose Ortiz continued his hot streak with four winners Sunday. Ortiz won Race 2 aboard Old Flag ($8.80), Race 3 aboard Girl Bye ($2.80), Race 5 on Hello Hollywood ($11.20) and Race 8 on Tidal Forces ($9.20).