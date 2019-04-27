WYOMING’S COWBOY RACING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH 1/ST 5/6/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - Cowboy Racing is pleased to announce a partnership with 1/ST, leveraging its world-class experience in racing and gaming operations to support the establishment of a state-of-the-art horse racing venue and off-track betting (OTB) and historical horse racing (HHR) locations in Wyoming. The partnership is part of the mission of Cowboy Racing to set a new standard for the racing and breeding industry in Wyoming while creating economic opportunities in the State.

1/ST is North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes a group of world-class sports-anchored digital, technology, entertainment, wagering, media, and content businesses. 1/ST drives the best-in-class racing and gaming operations at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park, The Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course, home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Cowboy Racing will undertake to build Thunder Plains Park, a first-class racing and training facility outside of Cheyenne, with the necessary facilities required to operate a licensed racetrack in the State. 1/ST will provide its industry-leading safety and integrity expertise on operational-related design issues during the design and construction process of Thunder Plains Park.

Once built, 1/ST will serve as the exclusive racing operator at Thunder Plains Park and will run a 16-day live racing meet overseeing related training, wagering, and hospitality operations at the racetrack.

1/ST will leverage the expertise of its affiliates - Monarch Content Management, AmTote International, and PariMAX - to operate simulcast operations, provide totalizator services and to introduce HHR machines at Thunder Plains Park and at Cowboy Racing’s OTB locations.

In addition, Player Performance Group (PPG) has been retained as a development specialist working for 1/ST to accelerate the gaming facility planning and player development plans for the organization. PPG is the industry leader in player research and performance analytics, bringing their experience with more than 100 gaming properties to this exciting once-in-a lifetime project.