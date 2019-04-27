Taste the suite life. VIP suites and new premium, private, and luxury race day areas await.
An indoor VIP racing experience featuring panoramic track views, live entertainment, and Miami’s hottest dining concepts by Groot Hospitality.
Ten Palms provides racing enthusiasts with a premium dining and viewing experience, offering panoramic racetrack and finish line views from both the indoor tables and outdoor terrace.
Whether you’re on the apron rail, the elevated grandstand or seated in the walking ring, the Clubhouse provides a timeless race day experience where the action and pageantry of the Pegasus World Cup are on full display.
Experience on-the-rail homestretch views of the horses thundering towards the finish line, complimentary bites & open bar all day, easy access to wagering, and a special performance by Calvin Harris.