ABOUT THE COAST TO COAST PICK 5

- Five races from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park

- Every Saturday and Sunday beginning, January 6, 2024 (through April 7)

- $1 minimum

- Player-friendly 15% takeout

- 100% carryover to the next day's Pick 5 if no ticket has five winners; no consolation

SEQUENCE FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Gulfstream Park | Race 10 | 4:38 PM ET

Santa Anita Park | Race 4 | 4:52 PM ET

Gulfstream Park | Race 11 | 5:08 PM ET

Santa Anita Park | Race 5 | 5:23 PM ET

Gulfstream Park | Race 12 | 5:48 PM ET

SEQUENCE FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Gulfstream Park | Race 8 | 3:37 PM ET

Gulfstream Park | Race 9 | 4:07 PM ET

Santa Anita Park | Race 4 | 5:00 PM ET

Santa Anita Park | Race 6 | 6:00 PM ET

Santa Anita Park | Race 7 | 6:30 PM ET

