Weekly Drawings

Earn one entry by wagering $50 or more on track on your 1/ST Rewards card.

Entries must be redeemed in person with a valid ID.

Enter and Redeem: Open to 4 PM on Saturdays

Drawing Time: 4:00 PM

Prizes: Five (5) $100 wagering vouchers

Must be present to win. Must be 18 years or older and a 1/ST Rewards member.

Gulfstream Park reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time.