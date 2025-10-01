1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
background asset

Saturday / Apr 18

$3 Draft Light Crispy Bois Drafts / Breezeway Bar

$3 Hot Dogs / Hot Dog Cart

Play Pop-A-Shot for Gulfstream Prizes

1/ST REWARDS Promotions

Saturday
Apr
18
Learn More

Elevate your race day fun with Fan Day at the track. Enjoy hot dog and beer specials, giveaways, and catch some trackside swag from the T-Shirt cannon.

Promotions available 1 - 3 PM or while supplies last.
Keep a eye out for the T-Shirt cannon between select races.

LOCATION
Gulfstream Park / Breezeway & Trackside

DATE & TIME
APRIL 18

1PM - 3PM

EVENTS/TICKETING

Upcoming events

GSP 1920x1080 Fan-Day

Fan Day

Apr 18, 2026

Learn More
Cirque du Soleil Miami Luzia-1920x1080

Cirque du Soleil Miami: LUZIA

Apr 25, 2026

GET TICKETS
1920x1080 KYDerby Day SAT MAY-2 V4

Kentucky Derby 2026 Watch Party

May 2, 2026

GET TICKETS