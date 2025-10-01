Saturday / Apr 18
$3 Draft Light Crispy Bois Drafts / Breezeway Bar
$3 Hot Dogs / Hot Dog Cart
Play Pop-A-Shot for Gulfstream Prizes
1/ST REWARDS Promotions
Elevate your race day fun with Fan Day at the track. Enjoy hot dog and beer specials, giveaways, and catch some trackside swag from the T-Shirt cannon.
Promotions available 1 - 3 PM or while supplies last.
Keep a eye out for the T-Shirt cannon between select races.
LOCATION
Gulfstream Park / Breezeway & Trackside
DATE & TIME
APRIL 18
1PM - 3PM
Apr 18, 2026Learn More
Apr 25, 2026GET TICKETS
May 2, 2026GET TICKETS