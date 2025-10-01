Get ready for a day full of Easter fun! Join us on Sunday, April 5th at Carousel Club for a festive celebration featuring our exciting annual Easter Egg Hunt. Don’t miss a special appearance from the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping by to spread holiday cheer and pose for photos with guests. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the Spring season with family and friends!

Event Details:

Easter Egg Hunts (separated by age groups)

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Easter Themed Cocktail Menu

Complimentary Admission RSVP

Free Parking Available at Venue

On-Site Food Vendors

Event Starting at 12:00 PM

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EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather

DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM EST to 10:00 PM EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.

Walk Ups Welcome!