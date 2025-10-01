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Join us, Sunday, April 5th, at Carousel Club for our Easter Celebration & Egg Hunt!

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Get ready for a day full of Easter fun! Join us on Sunday, April 5th at Carousel Club for a festive celebration featuring our exciting annual Easter Egg Hunt. Don’t miss a special appearance from the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping by to spread holiday cheer and pose for photos with guests. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the Spring season with family and friends!

Event Details:

  • Easter Egg Hunts (separated by age groups)

  • Photos with the Easter Bunny

  • Easter Themed Cocktail Menu

  • Complimentary Admission RSVP

  • Free Parking Available at Venue

  • On-Site Food Vendors

  • Event Starting at 12:00 PM

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EATS BY: Big Al's Tacos, Smashies, and The Piefather
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM EST to 10:00 PM EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome until sunset.

Walk Ups Welcome!

LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
Sunday, April 5th
12 PM - 6 PM

EVENTS/TICKETING

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