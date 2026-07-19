Fan Day
Sat /Jul 4
Elevate your race day fun with Fan Day at the track. Enjoy prize promotions, food & drink specials, and catch some trackside swag from the T-Shirt cannon.
Enjoy $2.50 Budweiser drafts at the Breezeway Bar and $3 hot dogs from the hot dog cart.
Promotions available while supplies last.
Keep an eye out for the T-Shirt cannon between select races.
LOCATION
Gulfstream Park / Breezeway & Trackside
DATE & TIME
July 4
1:00 PM
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