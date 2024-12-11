1/ST Racing
11/26/2024
Gulfstream-Based Trainer Experiencing Career Year in 2024
Breeders’ Cup Winners White Abarrio, Soul of an Angel Prepare for Gulfstream
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saffie Joseph Jr. will chase his fourth consecutive Championship Meet training title when Gulfstream Park’s prestigious winter Thoroughbred showcase gets underway Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
11/24/2024
Sequence Begins Anew Thursday to Open Championship Meet
Irad Ortiz Jr. Notches Fifth Win Sunday in $75,000 Nicole’s Dream
Perry on the Mic
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple payoffs of $22,057.02 Sunday, closing day of Gulfstream Park’s fall Sunshine Meet.
11/24/2024
Saffie Joseph Jr. Collects 11th Gulfstream Training Title in a Row
Soul of an Angel, Rated by Merit Stars of Sunshine Meet
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Edwin Gonzalez claimed his first riding title at Gulfstream Park Sunday, prevailing over defending champion Edgard Zayas by one win on closing day of the Sunshine Meet.
11/23/2024
R Morning Brew Seeking Rebound in $300,000 My Dear Girl
Big Paradise Always in Control in $65,000 Juvenile Sprint
Smithwick Spice Determined Winner of Extravagant Kid
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s homebred Rated by Merit, undefeated in three starts, will continue his quest to sweep the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds by accredited Florida stallions in the $300,000 In Reality Saturday, Nov. 30 at Gulfstream Park.
11/23/2024
$214,497 Carryover
Video: Nadeau, Perry Handicap Sunday’s Rainbow 6
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the 12th consecutive racing day following an Oct. 26 mandatory payout that yielded multiple payoffs of $40,299.22.
11/23/2024
Queen Olly Seeks Back-to-Back Wins in Nicole’s Dream
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – AMO Racing USA’s Olivia Darling, who launched her 5-year-old season with an upset victory in the Inside Information (G2) in January, will end a 141-day gap between starts Sunday at Gulfstream Park.
11/22/2024
Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $250,000
Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Pool Set for Sunday
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 2024-2025 Championship Meet will get underway Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, with an eight-race program with an 11:15 a.m. first-race post time.
11/22/2024
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – European jockey David Egan has returned to Gulfstream Park for the 2024-2025 Championship Meet that gets underway Thanksgiving Day with the goal to improve on his eight winning rides during the 2023-2024 winter session.
11/22/2024
Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) Hero Scores by 10 ¼ Friday
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stable, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Antonio Pagnano’s 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner White Abarrio did not disappoint in his long-awaited return to the races Friday at Gulfstream Park.