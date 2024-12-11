1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
Saffie Joseph Jr. Chasing 4th Championship Meet Title In a Row
11/26/2024

Saffie Joseph Jr. Chasing 4th Championship Meet Title In a Row

Gulfstream-Based Trainer Experiencing Career Year in 2024 Breeders’ Cup Winners White Abarrio, Soul of an Angel Prepare for Gulfstream HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saffie Joseph Jr. will chase his fourth consecutive Championship Meet training title when Gulfstream Park’s prestigious winter Thoroughbred showcase gets underway Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $22,057 Payoffs
11/24/2024

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $22,057 Payoffs

Sequence Begins Anew Thursday to Open Championship Meet Irad Ortiz Jr. Notches Fifth Win Sunday in $75,000 Nicole’s Dream Perry on the Mic HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple payoffs of $22,057.02 Sunday, closing day of Gulfstream Park’s fall Sunshine Meet.
Edwin Gonzalez Captures Sunshine Meet Riding Title
11/24/2024

Edwin Gonzalez Captures Sunshine Meet Riding Title

Saffie Joseph Jr. Collects 11th Gulfstream Training Title in a Row Soul of an Angel, Rated by Merit Stars of Sunshine Meet HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Edwin Gonzalez claimed his first riding title at Gulfstream Park Sunday, prevailing over defending champion Edgard Zayas by one win on closing day of the Sunshine Meet.
Rated by Merit Looking for Sweep in $300,000 In Reality
11/23/2024

Rated by Merit Looking for Sweep in $300,000 In Reality

R Morning Brew Seeking Rebound in $300,000 My Dear Girl Big Paradise Always in Control in $65,000 Juvenile Sprint Smithwick Spice Determined Winner of Extravagant Kid HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s homebred Rated by Merit, undefeated in three starts, will continue his quest to sweep the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds by accredited Florida stallions in the $300,000 In Reality Saturday, Nov. 30 at Gulfstream Park.
Horses running on turf
11/23/2024

Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Pool Sunday at Gulfstream Park

$214,497 Carryover Video: Nadeau, Perry Handicap Sunday’s Rainbow 6 HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the 12th consecutive racing day following an Oct. 26 mandatory payout that yielded multiple payoffs of $40,299.22.
G2 Winner Olivia Darling Puts Motherhood on Hold
11/23/2024

G2 Winner Olivia Darling Puts Motherhood on Hold

Queen Olly Seeks Back-to-Back Wins in Nicole’s Dream HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – AMO Racing USA’s Olivia Darling, who launched her 5-year-old season with an upset victory in the Inside Information (G2) in January, will end a 141-day gap between starts Sunday at Gulfstream Park.
Championship Meet Begins Thanksgiving Day with Wait a While
11/22/2024

Championship Meet Begins Thanksgiving Day with Wait a While

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $250,000 Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Pool Set for Sunday HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 2024-2025 Championship Meet will get underway Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, with an eight-race program with an 11:15 a.m. first-race post time.
European Jockey David Egan Back for Championship Meet
11/22/2024

European Jockey David Egan Back for Championship Meet

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – European jockey David Egan has returned to Gulfstream Park for the 2024-2025 Championship Meet that gets underway Thanksgiving Day with the goal to improve on his eight winning rides during the 2023-2024 winter session.
White Abarrio Dominant Winner in Return to Races
11/22/2024

White Abarrio Dominant Winner in Return to Races

Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) Hero Scores by 10 ¼ Friday HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stable, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Antonio Pagnano’s 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner White Abarrio did not disappoint in his long-awaited return to the races Friday at Gulfstream Park.
