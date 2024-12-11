R Morning Brew Seeking Rebound in $300,000 My Dear Girl Big Paradise Always in Control in $65,000 Juvenile Sprint Smithwick Spice Determined Winner of Extravagant Kid HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s homebred Rated by Merit, undefeated in three starts, will continue his quest to sweep the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds by accredited Florida stallions in the $300,000 In Reality Saturday, Nov. 30 at Gulfstream Park.