Sunday
Sep
01
Live Racing

Sept 1 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Sunday, September 1 25x Drive Into Fall Car Giveaway Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Sunday, September 1: Drive Into Fall Giveaway 5pm - 10pm

Monday
Sep
02
Casino Promotion

Monday, September 2: Labor Day Scratch & Win 10am - Midnight

Tuesday
Sep
03
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in September: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Sep
04
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in September: $40K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Thursday
Sep
05
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in September: Quilted Weekender Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Sep
06
Live Racing

Sept 6 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Entertainment

Magic Hour, Happy Hour at Carousel Club

Entertainment

Fuego Fridays Presents Tropical Luau

Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Casino Promotion

Fridays in September: Mystery Wheel Multiplier 10am - 4am

Saturday
Sep
07
Live Racing

Sept 7 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Stakes:
FSS Dr. Fager (FL), 2YO, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
FSS Desert Vixen (FL), 2YO / F, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
The Mambo Meister, 3YO&UP, 1 M / Turf - $75,000
Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Entertainment

Brazilian Independence Day at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: $125K Match Mania Noon - 10pm

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Sep
08
Live Racing

Sept 8 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

Learn MoreRSVP Now
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Casino Promotion

Sundays in September: 25X Autumn Breeze Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Sep
09
Casino Promotion

Mondays in September: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Tuesday
Sep
10
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in September: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Sep
11
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in September: $40K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Thursday
Sep
12
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in September: Quilted Weekender Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Sep
13
Live Racing

Sept 13 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Entertainment

Magic Hour, Happy Hour at Carousel Club

Entertainment

Fuego Fridays Presents Tropical Luau

Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Casino Promotion

Fridays in September: Mystery Wheel Multiplier 10am - 4am

Saturday
Sep
14
Live Racing

Sept 14 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Stakes:
Hallandale Beach, 2YO / F, 1 M / Dirt - $95,000
The Black Diamond Cat, 3YO&UP, 1 M / Dirt - $75,000
Entertainment

Taste at the Track - Bourbon & BBQ

background asset
Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: $125K Match Mania Noon - 10pm

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Sep
15
Live Racing

Sept 15 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

Learn MoreRSVP Now
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Casino Promotion

Sundays in September: 25X Autumn Breeze Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Sep
16
Casino Promotion

Mondays in September: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Tuesday
Sep
17
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in September: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Sep
18
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in September: $40K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Thursday
Sep
19
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in September: Quilted Weekender Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Sep
20
Live Racing

Sept 20 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Casino Promotion

Fridays in September: Mystery Wheel Multiplier 10am - 4am

Saturday
Sep
21
Live Racing

Sept 21 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Stakes:
Bob Umphrey Turf Sprint, 3YO&UP, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $95,000
Ginger Punch Hdcp, 3YO&UP / F&M, 1 1/16 M / Turf - $100,000
Princess Rooney (G3), 3YO&UP / F&M, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $220,000
Aventura, 2YO, 1 M / Dirt - $95,000
Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
background asset
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: $125K Match Mania Noon - 10pm

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Sep
22
Live Racing

Sept 22 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Stakes:
The Groupie Doll Hdcp., 3YO&UP / F&M, 5 1/2 Furlongs / Tapeta - $75,000
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Sundays in September: 25X Autumn Breeze Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Sep
23
Casino Promotion

Mondays in September: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Tuesday
Sep
24
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in September: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Sep
25
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in September: $40K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Thursday
Sep
26
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in September: Quilted Weekender Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Sep
27
Live Racing

Sept 27 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Entertainment

Magic Hour, Happy Hour at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP NOW
Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Casino Promotion

Fridays in September: Mystery Wheel Multiplier 10am - 4am

Saturday
Sep
28
Live Racing

Sept 28 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
Stakes:
Hollywood Beach, 2YO, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $95,000
Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Entertainment

California Crown Watch Party at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: $125K Match Mania Noon - 10pm

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Sep
29
Live Racing

Sept 29 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race Details
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Sunday, September 29: Fanny Pack Giveaway 2pm - 8pm

Casino Promotion

Sundays in September: 25X Autumn Breeze Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Sep
30
Casino Promotion

Monday, September 30: $20K Autumn Breeze Bonanza 4pm - 9pm

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.